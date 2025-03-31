London mayor’s development corporation announces delivery partner for heat network

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The mayor of London’s development corporation has chosen a delivery partner for its new district heat network.
The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) has appointed Hemiko to design, deliver, fund and operate the new low-carbon heat network in north-west London, which will draw waste heat from local data centres.
Hemiko develops, builds, funds and operates urban heat networks for commercial, residential and mixed-use developments across the UK. Its work includes the Greenwich Peninsula regeneration project in London and a new network in Worthing.
The Park Royal network will provide low-carbon, low-cost energy to heat 10,000 new homes in Old Oak, as well as businesses and a large hospital.
Data centres offer a predictable supply of low-grade heat that is often wasted, as many eject this heat into the atmosphere.
As a result of this scheme, the wasted heat will instead be distributed to a number of energy centres via a plastic ‘ambient’ network, where it will supply heat pumps that then raise the temperature, and be piped into a combination of new and existing residential buildings.
The multimillion-pound scheme is expected to deliver 95GWh of heat across five phases between 2028 and 2040, with the wider Old Oak development expected to create 22,000 new jobs.
Hemiko will invest £63m in the first phases, growing to around £600m by 2040.
David Lunts, chief executive of the OPDC, said: “With heat network specialist Hemiko now confirmed as our delivery partner, we are excited to be working together to progress the design and delivery of our heat network and to delivering a cleaner, more sustainable energy supply for west Londoners.”
Toby Heysham, chief executive of Hemiko, said: “We are so pleased to be investing in and delivering an innovative new heat network in partnership with OPDC.
“There is enough surplus and wasted heat in London to heat the whole city – we just need heat networks to access it.”
In September, the OPDC announced that it had acquired the site of a 15,000 sq ft building on Minerva Road for the new energy centre.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories