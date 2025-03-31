London mayor’s development corporation announces delivery partner for heat network

The mayor of London’s development corporation has chosen a delivery partner for its new district heat network #UKhousing

Hemiko develops, builds, funds and operates urban heat networks for commercial, residential and mixed-use developments across the UK. Its work includes the Greenwich Peninsula regeneration project in London and a new network in Worthing.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) has appointed Hemiko to design, deliver, fund and operate the new low-carbon heat network in north-west London, which will draw waste heat from local data centres.

The Park Royal network will provide low-carbon, low-cost energy to heat 10,000 new homes in Old Oak, as well as businesses and a large hospital.

Data centres offer a predictable supply of low-grade heat that is often wasted, as many eject this heat into the atmosphere.

As a result of this scheme, the wasted heat will instead be distributed to a number of energy centres via a plastic ‘ambient’ network, where it will supply heat pumps that then raise the temperature, and be piped into a combination of new and existing residential buildings.

The multimillion-pound scheme is expected to deliver 95GWh of heat across five phases between 2028 and 2040, with the wider Old Oak development expected to create 22,000 new jobs.