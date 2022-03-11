London property firm launches built-to-rent provider as it targets £1bn growth

Star Living has been launched with the aim of becoming one of the largest build-to-rent providers in the sector by targeting commuter towns and cities that have increased housing targets and choosing areas close to transport hubs that have very few new build rentals on offer.

The firm said that built-to-rent could serve a vital role in boosting supply in a part of the sector that one analysis by Capital Economics concluded would need 230,000 new rental homes a year.

Construction on a £45m Star Living development in Harlow, Essex, for a block of 163 studio, one and two-bed apartments homes is due to start this year and be completed in 2024.

A £30m Star Living site in Gravesend, Kent, has also been given permission for around 100 homes, while phase two of a site in Luton, Bedfordshire, aims to deliver 563 build-to-rent homes.