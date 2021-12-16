Company owned by London councils announces plans to lease 4,000 homes from investors

Capital Letters, owned by 21 member councils, has revealed it is in advanced negotiations with investors which are set to inject £1.5bn investment into 4,000 new homes for low-income families in London over four years.

The scheme will for the first time see the organisation become a landlord of the newly built properties, which is a major change from its current approach. Capital Letters will still continue to operate its current model as normal alongside the new approach.

Set up in 2019 and government funded, Capital Letters’ current model involves finding private landlords which have homes that can be let at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates and to partner them with local authorities.

A council finds someone on its housing waiting list suitable for the property, who then becomes a private tenant of the landlord, discharging the local authority of its duty.

Councils save an estimated £4,000 for every family moved out of temporary accommodation over two years.