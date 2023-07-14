London voluntary and housing professionals warn of ‘unprecedented crisis’ in temporary accommodation

The warning was issued in a joint letter to housing secretary Michael Gove, which was signed by housing officers, London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley and the London Housing Panel, a group of 15 voluntary organisations.

They warned that local government alone cannot solve the deepening problem of homelessness.

The number of households living in temporary accommodation in the UK has reached its highest level since 2005, with more than 100,000 households affected across England. Almost 60% of these households are in London, including 75,580 children.

Due to the shortage of temporary accommodation, the letter said, families are being moved to flats, hostels or hotels far from their previous homes. They can also be stuck in temporary accommodation for long periods of time, which can have a lasting impact on people’s work, education, health and finances.