The G15 group has warned MPs that the outlook for development in the near future has “without doubt become bleaker” and that its members will prioritise investment in existing homes without additional government support.

The industry body, made of London’s 11 biggest housing associations, made the comments as it responded to an inquiry into social housing finance by MPs in the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee.

“A number of G15 members have reviewed the scale of their development programme due to rising inflation and interest rates, with some members planning to scale back development programmes by as much as a third,” the response said.