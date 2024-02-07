London Councils, which represents the capital’s 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation, has renewed its calls for extra government support after warning that more authorities are likely to face effective bankruptcy.

It has come as MPs today prepared to debate and vote on the local government finance settlement.

Claire Holland, deputy chair of London Councils, said: “The increase in funding set out in the government’s finance settlement will not be enough to address the enormous funding gap we are grappling with.

“Massive pressures on local services, skyrocketing costs and years of inadequate funding have left town hall finances teetering on a cliff edge.”