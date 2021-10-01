London’s estate regeneration plans could deliver 151% increase in homes, report claims

A study by Lichfields found that planned regeneration work across 200 estates in the capital could significantly increase density, particularly in inner London boroughs. The study found that 48% of the approved homes were deemed affordable.

It did not specify what tenure these homes would be, but said the figure included homes built to replace existing affordable homes that would be demolished under the plans.

Rules set by the Greater London Authority (GLA) require, as a minimum, that an estate’s existing affordable housing must be re-provided through regeneration at the same tenure.

The report said that London’s estates “often provide opportunities for far higher densities”.

“Many of London’s estates are low rise, poorly laid out and represent an inefficient use of accessible urban land,” it added.

“As a general rule, a two to three-fold increase in homes is required for a project to be viable and deliverable, while yielding sufficient new affordable homes,” the report said.

Individual estate regeneration projects are most common in Tower Hamlets, which had 23 projects. Islington had 17 projects, 16 were in Lambeth, Hackney had 15 and Southwark had 13.

The report noted that outer London appeared to hold “less political ambition and less policy focus on estate regeneration”.

In terms of outer London boroughs, Barnet, Brent and Ealing had some estate regeneration programmes, but other boroughs had no substantial estate regeneration plans at all.

The pattern of estate regeneration across inner London, according the report, also saw clusters of small and medium estate projects built alongside isolated strategic developments.