London’s housing delivery in ‘major crisis’ and could collapse without intervention, house builders warn

The bleak assessment comes from the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which warned that the capital is becoming a “no-go zone” for housing investment, with completions and planning permission approvals falling year on year.

Called Mind the gap: examining London’s housing shortfall, the report highlighted a number of factors for the undersupply, including weak demand from first-time buyers, the complexity of the London Plan and delays with the Building Safety Regulator.

According to the analysis, 30,000 homes were completed in London over the 12 months to June 2025, as measured by the number of new properties issued with an Energy Performance Certificate. This is down 12% from the previous year.