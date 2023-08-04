London’s impossible homelessness challenge shows the need for emergency government action

Properties are snapped up within minutes of being listed. Prospective tenants are paying a year’s rent upfront to secure a home. There simply are not enough properties available to cope with demand, particularly at the lower end of the market.

Privately rented properties are boroughs’ main source of temporary accommodation. As anyone unfortunate enough to have recent experience of looking for housing in London’s private rented sector (PRS) will know, the market is going through unprecedented turbulence.

“Just as we’re seeing Victorian-style social problems, we need to see similar levels of social reform and government ambition to tackle the crisis”

Research by Savills and the LSE shows a 41% reduction in listings of PRS properties and a 20% rise in rents in London since the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022-23, only 2.3% of PRS housing was affordable to low-income households reliant on Local Housing Allowance to cover their rent.

These factors are key contributors to London’s skyrocketing homelessness rates, yet they also mean boroughs cannot find enough temporary housing for those who need it. London Councils’ analysis shows that the number of London families placed in last-resort bed and breakfast accommodation doubled over the past year – and the number stuck in B&Bs beyond the six-week limit increased by a shocking 781%.

The situation is extraordinary grim. Long stays in B&B accommodation can have severe negative impacts, particularly on families with children. But boroughs only make these placements when no other options are available for keeping a roof over homeless families’ heads.

These appalling statistics show just how bad the shortage of affordable accommodation has become – and how broken the homelessness system now is.