London’s largest landlords call for ‘sufficient time’ to comply with new tenant information rights

The G15 group of landlords outlined its concerns in response to a government consultation launched in May.

Under the plans, a tenant or their representative, such as a lawyer, can request information for free.

This data could include health and safety inspections, repair actions and repair times. Tenants experiencing damp and mould could request information on how many other homes in their building have the same problem, and what action the landlord has taken in terms of repair.

It is hoped this will give tenants the tools they need to take further action if they choose.