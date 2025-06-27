London’s largest landlords miss minority ethnic board representation target

A target by the G15 group of housing associations to increase minority ethnic representation on boards has been missed by a significant margin #UKhousing

However, according to the G15, minority ethnic representation on members’ boards dropped as low as 14.1% this January, but has since increased to 16.4%.

The pledge, if achieved, would have more than doubled the proportion it was before (13%).

The target, first set out in April 2020 as part of a nine-point package of measures to address the lack of ethnic diversity among top G15 jobs, aimed to make 30% of landlords’ collective board members from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds by 2025.

Minority ethnic representation on housing association members’ boards remains at just over half of the target, at 16.4%.

This is despite the proportion increasing in the years following the pledge: 20% after one year, 22% after two, and 23% after three.

The group put the drop partly down to a “number of mergers” having taken place.

According to the report: “This represents a disappointing fall in the proportion of representation since 2022 which had stood at 23%.

“While this is in part due to the impact of mergers and the inclusion of new members who are not predominantly London-based, we must be honest in acknowledging that progress has not been as fast or as sustained as we had hoped.”

It said that although there had been “meaningful progress in strengthening board-level diversity” – most notably by The Hyde Group and Peabody, whose boards are now 25% ethnically diverse, and L&Q at 22.2% – it was “clear that, as a group, our overall progress has fallen short”.

The G15 launched the ethnic diversity pledge in April 2020, with the aim of ensuring its members’ leadership reflected the communities they served. All member housing associations committed to a set of actions to improve the ethnic diversity of organisations, particularly at senior managerial, leadership and board levels.