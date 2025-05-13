London’s largest landlords see 66% drop in housing starts in two years

The G15 is also calling for a rent convergence mechanism and full access to the Building Safety Fund for housing associations.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 and chief executive of L&Q, said: “This development report lays bare the stark reality of where we are: fewer affordable homes are being built, just as demand reaches record highs.

“Years of short-term policy, funding uncertainty and complex regulation have taken their toll on delivery.

“We are encouraged by the early signs from the new government – they’re listening and engaging with the scale of the challenge. But real progress demands long-term reform and the tools to plan and build at scale.”

She said “nowhere is the need more urgent” than in London.

“Every affordable home built here generates over £27,000 in social and economic value each year and helps keep the essential workers our capital relies on living in the city,” Ms Fletcher-Smith said. “The G15 stands ready to help deliver the 1.5 million homes this country needs. We urge ministers to work with us to make that ambition a reality.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to tackle the acute and entrenched housing crisis and build 1.5 million new homes as part of our Plan for Change – including the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation – including in the capital.

“Just last week the mayor put forward a bold proposal to tackle the capital’s housing crisis. We are also investing in more affordable homes with an £800m top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme and a £2bn down payment on further funding, alongside work to unlock housing in the capital and overhaul the broken planning system.”