From 1 July, most private rented homes in Lewisham will need a property licence, the council said.

The borough already operates licensing schemes for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), but this new scheme will cover an estimated 20,000 additional properties in the area.

Lewisham Council said the new selective licensing scheme will help to ensure landlords are providing quality homes and fair treatment for renters.

Currently, one in four households in Lewisham are renting privately, according to the Office for National Statistics.