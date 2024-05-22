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A London council has launched a selective licensing scheme for private landlords.
From 1 July, most private rented homes in Lewisham will need a property licence, the council said.
The borough already operates licensing schemes for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), but this new scheme will cover an estimated 20,000 additional properties in the area.
Lewisham Council said the new selective licensing scheme will help to ensure landlords are providing quality homes and fair treatment for renters.
Currently, one in four households in Lewisham are renting privately, according to the Office for National Statistics.
To obtain a licence, landlords will need to certify that their properties meet minimum health and safety standards. Landlords who fail to fulfil their statutory responsibilities, such as carrying out repairs in a timely fashion, will be subject to enforcement action, Lewisham said.
The council said it would “work closely” with landlords and tenants to ensure they were aware of their responsibilities and rights under the scheme.
Plans for the scheme were approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in November 2023. The council consulted with landlords, tenants and other residents before designing the scheme.
Selective licensing can only be introduced in areas where the council can evidence that it is necessary. As such, the Lewisham scheme will not apply in specific wards, such as Telegraph Hill and a small area of Blackheath.
Will Cooper, cabinet member for better homes, neighbourhoods and homelessness at Lewisham Council, said: “Selective licensing will ensure Lewisham’s privately rented housing is of a higher standard and comes with better security for renters, who make up a quarter of residents in our borough.
“Everyone deserves a safe and decent place to call home, and this scheme will support the council to take meaningful action against landlords who fail to fulfil their responsibilities.
“Twenty thousand additional properties in Lewisham will now be subject to improved standards and reduced anti-social behaviour, making Lewisham a fairer and more enjoyable place to live.”
Selective licensing schemes are already in place in other London boroughs such as Camden, Ealing, Enfield, Waltham Forest and Westminster.
Landlords must pay a registration fee, which large housing providers have complained equates to an additional tax.
Under the government’s Renters (Reform) Bill, which is currently going through parliament, plans have been put forward for a national landlord register, which could phase out local selective licensing schemes.
In March, Cambridge House, the charity, warned that scrapping selective licensing would have a “catastrophic” impact on the private rented sector.
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