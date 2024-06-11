It said that a “relentless churn of housing ministers, all making a succession of short-term decisions on how rental income is calculated”, have made it increasingly difficult for associations to secure the long-term investment they need to build, while also investing in existing homes.

The group, which represents London’s largest housing associations, said that the failure to address the capital’s housing crisis, “exacerbated by political uncertainty and financial instability”, is “starving Londoners and the UK of at least an additional £7.7bn annually”.

The G15’s research is the first to focus on the whole of the capital which quantifies the economic and social contributions made by social housing, using Hyde and Sonnet Impact’s Value of a Social Tenancy.

Contributions range from rent savings to the value of increased job (£2.34bn) and education (£179.6m) opportunities, crime reduction (£649.3m), and savings to the NHS of £1.34bn.

In London, housing associations currently provide 289,000 social rent homes.

The findings show that each of these homes contributes an average of at least £23,777 in value annually, totalling more than £6.86bn every year.

Providing new social tenancies for the 323,800 households on London’s social housing waiting list would inject at least an additional £7.7bn a year into the UK’s economy, the research found.

The research also shows London’s top 10 boroughs for social housing value. Tower Hamlets tops the list with 25,230 social rent homes delivering a social value of nearly £600m annually.