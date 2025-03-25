Loneliness is a growing public health issue, and design can tackle it head-on

Heathbourne Green in Hertsmere exemplifies this approach. Designed with ageing populations in mind, it features homes tailored for later life and a community quarter known as the humanitarian hub. This hosts non-governmental organisations, charities and workshops that keep people active and connected.

Shared gardens and communal areas foster interaction, while the ‘men’s shed’ initiative provides a space where individuals can participate in practical workshops, forging friendships and a sense of purpose. Participants contribute to their community, gaining confidence and belonging in the process.

Addressing loneliness through urban design requires a holistic approach that integrates technology, policy and community engagement. Technology can connect people through apps that coordinate social events, to digital forums for local discussion. However, the key challenge is ensuring that these digital tools complement, rather than replace, face-to-face interactions.

Policy also plays a critical role. Local authorities can support social connectivity by prioritising the development of community-orientated spaces and support initiatives encouraging social interaction. Heathbourne Green’s planning application, supported by over 1,000 local stakeholders, demonstrates how policy can influence the design of spaces that provide engagement.

“By considering how we design our built environments, architects can play a pivotal role in reducing isolation and promoting meaningful connections”

Involving residents early in the planning process ensures spaces reflect their needs, encouraging greater use and connection. Heathbourne Green’s extensive community engagement efforts, including consultations with local residents, third-sector organisations and research partners such as the Royal College of Art and the University of Oxford’s Institute of Population Ageing, demonstrate the significance of community-led design.

By listening to the community and incorporating their input, architects can design spaces that truly serve their needs.

The challenge of loneliness is not simply a social issue, but one that has profound implications for our mental and physical health. By considering how we design our built environments, architects can play a pivotal role in reducing isolation and promoting meaningful connections.

Through the thoughtful integration of public spaces, green areas and community-driven design, architects can create environments that foster not just physical safety, but emotional well-being.

The next step is to ensure that these designs are informed by the people who will use them, creating spaces that truly serve the needs of their communities. Only then can we begin to tackle loneliness head-on and build a more connected, healthier future for everyone.

Paavan Popat, chief executive, TLC Care, founder of Trulocom and a former member of the UK government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce