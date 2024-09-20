Long-serving chief executive to step down from South East landlord after 30 years

David Bogle has led Hightown Housing Association, which has stock in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, since 1995, when John Major’s Conservative government was still in power.

He said he was “most grateful to the Hightown staff and our other stakeholders for their exceptional support for our vision and purpose over the past 30 years”.

Over his three decades in charge, the landlord has seen its stock grow from 550 to 9,000 homes, with its annual turnover increasing from £4m to £136m, Hightown said in a statement on Mr Bogle’s departure.