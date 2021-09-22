Longer-term strategy vital to meeting rough-sleeping targets, says Kerslake Commission

The Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping, which is chaired by Lord Bob Kerslake, a former head of the civil service and current Peabody chair, has made 12 recommendations to the government as part of its final report on tackling rough sleeping after COVID.

This includes the recommendation that the government develop a long-term, cross-departmental rough-sleeping strategy, accompanied by an annual review of performance, in order to meet its goal of ending rough sleeping by the end of this parliamentary term.

Ministers are also being urged to combat “local variation” in homelessness support by commissioning “tripartite” reviews of performance in homelessness services.

This would involve “joined-up performance management” between local authorities, local delivery partners and the newly named Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), with the aim of finding out what has and has not worked for partner agencies.