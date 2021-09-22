Longer-term strategy vital to meeting rough-sleeping targets, says Kerslake Commission

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Ministers must develop a “longer-term” strategy and commission performance reviews of homelessness services if the government is to meet its target of ending rough sleeping by 2024, research has found.
The Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping, which is chaired by Lord Bob Kerslake, a former head of the civil service and current Peabody chair, has made 12 recommendations to the government as part of its final report on tackling rough sleeping after COVID.
This includes the recommendation that the government develop a long-term, cross-departmental rough-sleeping strategy, accompanied by an annual review of performance, in order to meet its goal of ending rough sleeping by the end of this parliamentary term.
Ministers are also being urged to combat “local variation” in homelessness support by commissioning “tripartite” reviews of performance in homelessness services.
This would involve “joined-up performance management” between local authorities, local delivery partners and the newly named Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), with the aim of finding out what has and has not worked for partner agencies.
Local authorities should be expected to produce integrated homelessness and health strategies, as well as rapid rehousing plans, which will require a local assessment of need based on a standardised methodology set by DLUHC, the report said.
It is also recommended that the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) should begin to monitor housing associations’ performance in relation to homelessness prevention to incentivise social landlords to participate in the effort to end rough sleeping.
Other recommendations include:
Lord Kerslake said: “There is no single thing which can be done to end homelessness. It must be about both housing and health. What is needed is a series of actions covering prevention, early response, and new provision. If this is done, we know what can be achieved – we have seen it in action over the past 18 months.”
This is the second and final report published by the Kerslake Commission. It was set up in March this year to analyse the government’s Everyone In initiative, which ordered councils to find accommodation for all rough sleepers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An interim report, published in July, found that the government must continue to spend the same amount of funding on rough sleeping as it did during the pandemic if it is to meet its manifesto target.
Steve Douglas, the chief executive of St Mungo’s who advised the commission, said if the report’s recommendations are acted upon it will “make a significant contribution to ending street homelessness”.
Darren Rodwell, London Councils’ executive member for housing and planning, welcomed the report’s recommendations and said councils now need “longer-term commitments from the government to boost local services and empower us to achieve our shared ambitions”.
A DLUHC spokesperson said: “Everyone In protected thousands of rough sleepers throughout the pandemic with 26,000 already moved into long-term accommodation. We’re building on that success and the 37% reduction in rough sleeping since last year, by working across government to end it for good – backed by an unprecedented £750 million investment this year.”
“We welcome this report and will carefully consider the commission’s findings.”
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