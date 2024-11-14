Longhurst and Stonewater among 11 landlords with unchanged annual viability grades

The checks look at the financial information landlords have submitted to the RSH, including their most recent business plans and annual accounts.

The English regulator then considers whether their current viability grade is consistent with this.

Cottsway Housing Association and Stonewater both had their existing V1 grades confirmed.

A V1 grade for financial viability means a landlord meets the regulator’s viability requirements and has the financial capacity to deal with a wide range of adverse scenarios.