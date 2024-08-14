Looking back on 100 years since the Wheatley Act

In 1924, the Labour government’s Wheatley Act took great strides in the provision of council housing. Inside Housing columnist Jules Birch asks if Sir Keir Starmer can replicate that legacy #UKhousing

The legislation was the brainchild of John Wheatley, the health minister and a veteran of Red Clydeside, a series of disputes in Glasgow between workers and the government that started in 1915. He had played a leading role in the war-time rent strikes in the city that led to the introduction of rent control.

A century later, with Sir Keir Starmer only the fourth Labour prime minister to win an overall majority, are there lessons to be learned?

The Housing (Financial Provisions) Act 1924 – better known as the Wheatley Act – was introduced by the UK’s first-ever Labour government, a minority administration headed by Ramsay MacDonald that only lasted for nine months.

This month marks the centenary of one of the most important pieces of legislation in housing history.

He built on the legacy of the Addison Act of 1919 (named after Christopher Addison, the Liberal health minister) that established the principles of council housing, but which was derailed by soaring building costs and abruptly scrapped two years later.

That was succeeded by the Conservative (Neville) Chamberlain Act of 1923 that reserved most subsidy for private housebuilding and only funded council housing where the private sector could not meet identified need.

The Wheatley Act was the major achievement of that first Labour government, but it was born out of pragmatic agreement with building employers and unions, rather than ideology. A long-term council housebuilding programme backed by more generous subsidies would guarantee long-term work for builders, as well as provide homes for skilled workers.

The act set a subsidy of £9 a year per house, with more in rural areas. This was 50% more generous than the Chamberlain Act, but not the open-ended subsidy of the Addison Act, and the contribution from the rates was capped at £4.50 per house. “The Wheatley Act was the major achievement of that first Labour government, but it was born out of pragmatic agreement with building employers and unions, rather than ideology”

Mr Wheatley himself described his legislation as “anything but socialistic” and said it retained Mr Chamberlain’s subsidy of private housing for sale on the grounds that it was producing homes.