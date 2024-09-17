Loopholes allow developers to ‘opt out’ of new biodiversity laws, experts warn

Legal loopholes are enabling developers to “opt out” of duties aimed at safeguarding natural environments, fuelling “widespread misuse”, a group of experts has warned #UKhousing

Market feedback suggested “very little demand is coming in, due to exemptions and other routes being relied on to circumvent obligations”, the study found.

They cited research by the Green Finance Institute that indicated only 0.5% of planning applications submitted since February 2024 had been subject to BNG.

In a letter to both Angela Rayner, the housing secretary, and Steve Reed, the environment secretary, non-governmental organisations and business groups said exemptions in the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) policy framework were “threatening progress” around sustainable development.

“To fulfil the government’s ambition to ‘speed up nature’s recovery’ and promote sustainable development, these loopholes must be addressed,” the letter said.

The BNG framework, introduced under the last government, is intended to ensure wildlife habitats are left in a “measurably better state” than before development took place. It became mandatory for major developments in February and for minor ones in April.

In May, the National Audit Office warned that the “novel and complex” policy had launched without having all the necessary elements in place to ensure its long-term success.

The Green Finance Institute’s research has found two exemptions which have not been consistently interpreted and are undermining the BNG framework’s application.

One is around a de minimis threshold, which exempts development that “does not impact a priority habitat and impacts less than 25 [square metres] of on-site habitat, or five metres of on-site linear habitats, such as hedgerows”.

The second makes allowances for self- and custom-build planning applications consisting of no more than nine dwellings, on sites with an area no larger than 0.5 hectares.