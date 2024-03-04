Lord Ian Austin steps down as chair of Midland Heart

Lord Austin later said the comments referred to the terrorist group Hamas.

Lord Austin, a former housing minister, was suspended following a post on social media in which he described “Islamist rapists and murderers” following heavy criticism and calls for his resignation.

The Birmingham-based social landlord has replaced Lord Austin with the boss of Nehemiah Housing, Bishop Llewellyn Graham, while a permanent replacement is found.

In a post on X, the landlord explained that it had never accused Lord Austin of racism or Islamophobia.

Midland Heart added: “His long history of campaigning against all forms of racism is one of the key reasons he was appointed as our chair in the first place.”

Lord Austin’s comments were made after Israel had implied that Hamas was carrying out operations under UNRWA’s abandoned headquarters in Gaza. The aid agency, which supports Palestinian refugees, refuted any knowledge of this.

Following complaints about his use of language, Lord Austin posted on X: “People have complained about a tweet I issued at the weekend about Hamas’ operations centre being underneath UNRWA’s offices.

“It was not my intention to offend anyone and I have deleted it. As I have written and said many times – including in a national newspaper today – the vast majority of Muslims are just as appalled by racism and terrorism as everyone else.”