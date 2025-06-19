Lords committee launches inquiry into Building Safety Regulator delays

It will also ask whether the BSR’s regulatory framework strikes the right balance between providing a holistic, outcomes-based view of safety and ensuring that developers and building owners understand what they are required to do.

The committee will seek views on what impacts the framework could have on the delivery of the government’s housing targets and to what extent delays in approvals for high-rise buildings are down to the regulatory processes used by the BSR.

It will ask whether the BSR’s approval processes are sufficiently clear and understandable to developers and whether the regulator has access to the skilled staff necessary to carry out multidisciplinary assessments of safety.

The committee will seek to understand how well the relationship between the BSR and building control authorities and inspectors is working.

It will ask how the BSR’s work relates to the regulation of construction products and how its framework compares with how building safety is assured in other countries and jurisdictions.

Baroness Taylor of Bolton, chair of the committee, said: “The safety of residents in higher-risk buildings was at the heart of the Building Safety Regulator being set up in 2022.

“The committee wants to hear from all stakeholders to find out if the BSR has the skills and resources required to ensure the safety of all buildings and its residents in the process of approving applications for high-rise buildings.

“This is crucial if the government is going to achieve its manifesto target of building 1.5 million homes over the next parliament.”

The inquiry will hold its first evidence session on Tuesday, 24 June, when it will hear from developers and housing associations.

In May, the building safety minister said the government was exploring actions to reduce waiting times for Gateway 2 approval from the BSR.