Lords minister for housing among roles confirmed by MHCLG

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has revealed the full responsibilities for its six ministers, which includes a Lords minister for housing #UKhousing

The confirmation comes around six weeks since Labour’s general election landslide and two weeks before parliament returns after the summer recess.

The department, which is led by housing secretary Angela Rayner, who renamed it last month , includes two ministers of state and four lower-ranking under-secretaries of state.

MP Matthew Pennycook has wide-ranging responsibilities as minister of state for housing and planning. These include overseeing the government’s high-profile planning reforms and its New Towns programme.

He is also responsible for “social housing” and “sponsorship” of the Regulator of Social Housing, as well as the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, according to MHCLG’s website.

In the Lords, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage has been appointed Lords minister for housing and local government in an unpaid role. She is charged with overseeing “housing delivery and strategy engagement” as an under-secretary of state.

Her remit also incudes the New Homes Ombudsman, net zero and energy efficiency, plus local government engagement and “planning casework”.