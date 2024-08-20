Lords minister for housing among roles confirmed by MHCLG

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The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has revealed the full responsibilities for its six ministers, which includes a Lords minister for housing.
The department, which is led by housing secretary Angela Rayner, who renamed it last month, includes two ministers of state and four lower-ranking under-secretaries of state.
The confirmation comes around six weeks since Labour’s general election landslide and two weeks before parliament returns after the summer recess.
MP Matthew Pennycook has wide-ranging responsibilities as minister of state for housing and planning. These include overseeing the government’s high-profile planning reforms and its New Towns programme.
He is also responsible for “social housing” and “sponsorship” of the Regulator of Social Housing, as well as the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, according to MHCLG’s website.
In the Lords, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage has been appointed Lords minister for housing and local government in an unpaid role. She is charged with overseeing “housing delivery and strategy engagement” as an under-secretary of state.
Her remit also incudes the New Homes Ombudsman, net zero and energy efficiency, plus local government engagement and “planning casework”.
Jim McMahon, MP for Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton, is the other minister of state, responsible for local government and English devolution. His oversight includes local government finance and the mayoral combined authorities.
Bethnal Green and Stepney MP Rushanara Ali is minister for building safety and homelessness.
Among her remit is the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as overseeing the Building Safety Regulator.
Homelessness and rough sleeping are also part of her responsibilities.
Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley, is minister for democracy and local growth. His responsibilities include high streets and towns, as well as funding delivery and “simplification of legacy funding streams”, such as the Levelling Up Fund.
Completing the line-up is Lord Khan of Burnley, who is Lords minister for faith, communities and resettlement. His role includes “community relations”.
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