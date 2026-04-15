Lords pass Grenfell memorial bill and call for new law for corporate crimes

Nine years on from the disaster, Lord Roe described briefing 200 firefighters that “our radios are failing, we have no water”, adding that despite that “not a single one of them stepped back”.

He added: “I was confronted by the absolute failure of the building, almost immediately. It was so graphic and profound, it was unbelievable it had happened in this country.”

Lord Roe also described the “granular horror” of seeing a resident jump from the tower and land directly on a firefighter in front of him. The firefighter, whom he had assumed dead, was later seen preparing to enter the tower.

He told the Lords during the two-and-a-half hour debate on the planned memorial for victims: “The physical memorial... is for the families. It’s for those who survived.”

He said he hoped firefighters and survivors’ courage would “lead us in a continued journey and endeavour to improve not just the built environment, but restore our reputation as a country”.

The bill can now receive royal assent and means the government can spend money on a permanent memorial for the 72 victims of the fire, but it does not give ministers a say in the design or planning of the site, which will be led by the community.

The work to dismantle the building started in September, led by principal contractor Deconstruct UK, which has been responsible for the safety of the site since 2017.

Lord Boateng, the co-chair of the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, said justice and systemic reform must come alongside the memorial.

He said: “This is an easy bill to pass. It is passed without opposition. It will not be so easy to pass a bill that puts in the dock those people who are responsible for this injustice.

“That won’t be so easy to promulgate, and it won’t be so readily passed, but it must be passed. If these are to be anything other than empty words, it must be passed.

“This community, while appreciating respect, demands justice. They demand justice. They haven’t had justice... they don’t expect it.”