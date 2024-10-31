Lords told presumption should be in favour of development for all land within 800m distance to station

This week, members of the House of Lords Built Environment Committee have heard from two experts who shared their views as part of an inquiry – launched in September – into the designation of grey belt, which has so far suggested local authorities could end up “mired in legal challenges”.

Simon Ricketts, a partner at law firm Town Legal, was not sure that would be the case after he spoke to the committee this week. He also did not believe the 50% target was achievable across the UK.

He said: “We will be in a position where many proposals will be made on the basis of viability appraisals seeking to show that the scheme cannot go ahead with 50%, it will have to be a lower proportion of affordable housing.