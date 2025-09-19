Lords warn plan for New Towns lacks ‘clear, engaging vision’

The findings comes after the BEC launched the inquiry into the proposals in March this year.

The government’s New Towns Taskforce sought views on sites that would be suitable for large developments of 10,000 homes or more in November.

However, the cross-party inquiry previously heard why it would be difficult for housing associations to take on affordable homes built in New Towns if the government sticks to its target of 40%.

Another session at the BEC inquiry warned that appointing mayoral development corporations to deliver New Towns would be inadvisable due to a lack of central government responsibility.