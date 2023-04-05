The Centre for Ageing Better also described it as “harmful” to step away from £300m funding that the government had identified in the Social Care White Paper 18 months ago as necessary to integrate housing into health and care strategies.

The charity said this funding is “desperately needed” to help alleviate the “unprecedented pressures” currently being placed on the social care sector.

Carole Easton, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “The commitments made in the white paper were a real step forward, so to now remove more resources from this sector, which is operating under almost unprecedented strain, is extremely short-sighted and harmful.

“Poor-quality housing costs the NHS £1.4bn every year, with half of this cost attributed to excessively cold living conditions... This was desperately needed funding.”