Losses at Goldman Sachs-backed modular builder top £25m

TopHat Industries, which runs the factory operations for the Goldman Sachs-owned builder, reported deepening losses and lower turnover.

The firm recorded a pre-tax loss of £20.4m for the year to October 31 2022, an increase of 4.6% on the previous year’s loss. It also reported a turnover of £10.2m, down from £12.4m in 2021.

The firm said it was able to double its production over the course of the year and claimed that the lower revenue was a result of rules around revenue recognition, with some sites only able to be logged upon final sale.

Meanwhile, TopHat Communities, the sister company responsible for development operations, posted a pre-tax loss of £5.1m for the year, following a profit of £7.8m the year before, despite nearly doubling revenue to £13.4m, an 89% increase.

TopHat Communities said the previous year’s profit had come as the result of the reversal of a previous provision for losses on contracts.