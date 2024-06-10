Losses before tax at for-profit provider double in part due to failed stock transfer #UKhousing

A statement from chair Alison Hadden and chief executive Simon Leighton said that the Mini Budget of 2022 and rising interest rates led to deal negotiations with a registered provider for “a significant stock transfer and pipeline funding in Q4 2022 to fall through”.

Auxesia Homes posted losses of £3.2m, compared to £1.4m in 2022, in its accounts for the 15-month period to 31 December 2023, driven by a failed deal, high interest rates and a non-compliant regulatory notice.

As a result, in December 2022, the Cheshire-based group was found to have breached the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) governance and financial viability standards for failing to “assess, manage and address risks” to ensure its long-term viability.

Claire Donnelly, chief financial officer at Auxesia, said: “Significant costs were incurred in rectifying the issues identified in the December 2022 regulatory judgement. Increases in external interest rates resulted in the cost of our external financing increasing, which in turn increased our pre-tax losses.”

The business has also undergone structural changes. Auxesia appointed a new chief executive and chief financial officer in March 2023 and presented a governance recovery plan to the RSH in May 2023.

Also in March 2023, the majority shareholder Auxesia Lux bought the remaining 40% share capital in Auxesia TopCo owned by 11 Group Holdings.