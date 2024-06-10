Losses before tax at for-profit provider double in part due to failed stock transfer

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A for-profit provider specialising in homes for military personnel and key workers has reported that pre-tax losses for 2023 more than doubled compared to the previous year.
Auxesia Homes posted losses of £3.2m, compared to £1.4m in 2022, in its accounts for the 15-month period to 31 December 2023, driven by a failed deal, high interest rates and a non-compliant regulatory notice.
A statement from chair Alison Hadden and chief executive Simon Leighton said that the Mini Budget of 2022 and rising interest rates led to deal negotiations with a registered provider for “a significant stock transfer and pipeline funding in Q4 2022 to fall through”.
As a result, in December 2022, the Cheshire-based group was found to have breached the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) governance and financial viability standards for failing to “assess, manage and address risks” to ensure its long-term viability.
Claire Donnelly, chief financial officer at Auxesia, said: “Significant costs were incurred in rectifying the issues identified in the December 2022 regulatory judgement. Increases in external interest rates resulted in the cost of our external financing increasing, which in turn increased our pre-tax losses.”
The business has also undergone structural changes. Auxesia appointed a new chief executive and chief financial officer in March 2023 and presented a governance recovery plan to the RSH in May 2023.
Also in March 2023, the majority shareholder Auxesia Lux bought the remaining 40% share capital in Auxesia TopCo owned by 11 Group Holdings.
Despite the losses, Ms Donnelly added that “the business generated a year-on-year improvement in EBITDA, total comprehensive income was positive, and our balance sheet improved, alongside significant growth in our property portfolio”.
Turnover for 2023 was £10.1m, up from £7.9m in 2022. Operating profit jumped 61% from £490,000 to £788,000.
Gross rental income also leapt to £1.5m in 2023, compared to £506,097 the previous year.
“During the first half of 2024, we have successfully refinanced our existing debt book and earlier this month exchanged on our first significant stock transfer, which will release cash for investment in future acquisitions,” Ms Donnelly said.
This transfer will be to a local registered provider, who has agreed to buy 89 properties.
Total rent arrears at Auxesia skyrocketed during the period, rising from £94 in 2022 to £10,207 last year, although the provider said this was “isolated to fewer than 15 customers”.
During the 15 months, Auxesia said it had taken ownership of 70 shared ownership homes, 65 affordable rent, one Rent to Buy and 10 social rent homes, and expects to deliver 87 new homes in 2024.
By 2028, it aims to have added 1,100 homes in North West England and Yorkshire.
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