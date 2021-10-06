Low-carbon heating: what the options are today

Sovereign has been installing ASHPs for a number of years and has also acquired some in mergers, adding up to about 1,000 pumps. Steve Thrush, its technical service specification writer, explains that the 62,000-home landlord is now preparing to procure a three to five-year programme of air-source heat pumps, with about 300 planned in the next year.

“We’ve got a high dependency at the moment on the manufacturers telling us what we need,” he says. “We propose to go out to the installers, and ask them as part of their tender to do a manufacturer evaluation of the manufacturers’ offers and come back with a ranked proposal on the best asset solution.”

Sovereign hopes to learn from this process and eventually in-source much of the knowledge, as well as installations and maintenance.

Supply chain issues have affected programmes, with some landlords reporting sourcing issues. Michael Jewell, deputy heating manager at Broadland, says a problem sourcing Mitsubishi ASHPs forced the housing association to switch to a different manufacturer, Vaillant.

Sovereign has been installing ASHPs for a number of years and has also acquired some in mergers, adding up to about 1,000 pumps. Steve Thrush, its technical service specification writer, explains that the 62,000-home landlord is now preparing to procure a three to five-year programme of air-source heat pumps, with about 300 planned in the next year.

“We’ve got a high dependency at the moment on the manufacturers telling us what we need”

But Oliver Mooney, category manager (construction) at Fusion21, the procurement framework, says the crunch point is actually in skilled specialists to design and specify installation. “Many suppliers are unwittingly using the same few specialists to bid for works. It won’t be long before this small resource is at saturation point,” he notes.

Policy may be uncertain for now, but it is hard to see a future which does not involve many more heat pumps. “There’s going to be a lot of individual domestic purchases taking place,” Patrick Chauvin, executive director of assets at Stonewater, says. Landlords are also expecting to move beyond off-grid homes at some point and replace gas boilers.

“Ethically we want to do it, we need to do it – we need the funding at scale to get on with it,” Mr Chauvin sums up.