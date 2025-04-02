Low-income Londoners between 25 and 29 spending 77% of wages on housing

The G15 has urged the government to adopt three policy changes after sounding the alarm over the growing number of young Londoners being priced out of the city #UKhousing

Meanwhile, the number of private renters in poverty has reached 4.8 million, an increase of nearly 300,000 in just one year, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

At the same time, 2.2 million people, or 24% of London’s total population, are living in poverty according to charity Trust for London – rising to 29% among 20 to 24 year olds.

This is more than double the 33% spent by their counterparts outside the capital.

The group of London’s largest landlords believes the exodus will have devastating consequences for the capital, as London Assembly research showed that Londoners aged 25 to 29 on low incomes now spend 77% of their wages on housing.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 and chief executive of L&Q, said: “Young people are telling us loud and clear they want to stay in London, but they cannot see how. They are priced out of private renting and home ownership is an increasingly distant dream.

“They do not have access to social or affordable housing due to short supply. If we want London to remain a city for everyone, we need more than funding. We need structural change so housing associations like ours can get back to building.”

Additional research in G15 member Metropolitan Thames Valley’s Housing Futures report paints a stark picture of the emotional and practical toll this crisis is taking.

It showed that over 60% of young people said housing worries are affecting their mental health, while 80% said uncertainty around housing has influenced major life decisions, such as whether or not and when to start a family, and which job opportunities to pursue.

Many feel that new homes are not being built for them and that staying in their own communities has not been an option for them for decades.

These personal struggles reflect a capital city where the cost of living continues to soar. According to the G15 Funding London’s Affordable Homes report, an annual salary of over £76,000 is needed to afford the average private rent in London.

This means a pair of nurses, each earning the NHS average of £38,000, would be priced out of nearly half of the city’s 32 boroughs. Even a young family with two average London salaries would find six boroughs entirely unaffordable without rent support, including benefits.