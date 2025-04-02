Low-income Londoners between 25 and 29 spending 77% of wages on housing

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The G15 has urged the government to adopt three policy changes after sounding the alarm over the growing number of young Londoners being priced out of the city.
The group of London’s largest landlords believes the exodus will have devastating consequences for the capital, as London Assembly research showed that Londoners aged 25 to 29 on low incomes now spend 77% of their wages on housing.
This is more than double the 33% spent by their counterparts outside the capital.
At the same time, 2.2 million people, or 24% of London’s total population, are living in poverty according to charity Trust for London – rising to 29% among 20 to 24 year olds.
Meanwhile, the number of private renters in poverty has reached 4.8 million, an increase of nearly 300,000 in just one year, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 and chief executive of L&Q, said: “Young people are telling us loud and clear they want to stay in London, but they cannot see how. They are priced out of private renting and home ownership is an increasingly distant dream.
“They do not have access to social or affordable housing due to short supply. If we want London to remain a city for everyone, we need more than funding. We need structural change so housing associations like ours can get back to building.”
Additional research in G15 member Metropolitan Thames Valley’s Housing Futures report paints a stark picture of the emotional and practical toll this crisis is taking.
It showed that over 60% of young people said housing worries are affecting their mental health, while 80% said uncertainty around housing has influenced major life decisions, such as whether or not and when to start a family, and which job opportunities to pursue.
Many feel that new homes are not being built for them and that staying in their own communities has not been an option for them for decades.
These personal struggles reflect a capital city where the cost of living continues to soar. According to the G15 Funding London’s Affordable Homes report, an annual salary of over £76,000 is needed to afford the average private rent in London.
This means a pair of nurses, each earning the NHS average of £38,000, would be priced out of nearly half of the city’s 32 boroughs. Even a young family with two average London salaries would find six boroughs entirely unaffordable without rent support, including benefits.
The G15 research comes after Shelter released a report last month that found a one-bedroom home on the private rented market is unaffordable for newly qualified nurses in almost half of English local authorities.
The G15 believes these spiralling costs have gone beyond just being a housing crisis and are a direct threat to essential services in the capital. This is because teachers and nurses can no longer afford to live within realistic community distance of their workplaces.
The consequences are already stark. London Councils projected a 3.6% drop in demand for reception places across the city over the next four years and it could drop by 10% in some inner boroughs, which could lead to more school closures and mergers.
The ripple effect goes beyond school gates. As young people leave, London’s communities are being hollowed out, from high streets and nurseries to healthcare and youth services, undermining the stability of vital public services and culture.
To help address this decline, the G15 has reiterated its call for three low-cost policy changes ahead of the June Spending Review. These are:
Ms Fletcher-Smith added: “These are practical, achievable steps. They would unlock long-term investment, enable housing associations to help meet the government’s 1.5 million homes target, and protect the services our communities and young people rely on.
“London’s future depends on keeping the next generation here.”
Previous research by the G15 showed that social homes in London contribute almost £6.9bn to the UK economy every year.
In addition, providing homes for the 336,366 households still waiting for social housing would unlock over £7.7bn annually for London and the wider UK economy.
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