Low pay is undermining the homelessness sector

Homelessness staff in Northern Ireland are committed to their jobs, but are suffering from low pay, says @nicmccrudden #UKhousing

In early 2022, Homeless Connect commissioned Optimum Research and Innovation to conduct research into staffing challenges within the Nothern Ireland homelessness sector. The research, which was funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, was comprehensive in scope. It involved desk-based research, a survey completed by 205 frontline staff from 27 organisations, and focus groups with 25 frontline and managerial staff in the sector.

As the representative body for the homelessness sector here, we have been well aware of the strain the sector has been under and the impact this has had on frontline staff. However, it is one thing hearing anecdotally what the issues are, and another to have robust and rigorous research that highlights the reality of the challenges being faced.

The past few years have been exceptionally challenging for the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland. Even before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the sector was under considerable pressure. The pandemic made a difficult situation even worse.

The resulting research, which has just been launched at the Northern Ireland Assembly, provides a deep and nuanced picture of the challenges facing the sector here.

It is impossible to summarise a report of this size in a few hundred words. However, three key points are manifestly evident from any reading of the findings.

First, Northern Ireland is fortunate to have the homelessness sector staff’s deep commitment to the work they do. The staff survey found that 84.4% of respondents work in the sector because they “want to make a difference in people’s lives”. And 70.2% of respondents find their work “rewarding”.

“Despite the high levels of commitment, the pay and conditions available in the sector are simply not keeping up with the wider economy”

This chimes with my experience of meeting with staff working in the sector right across this society. Staff in homelessness services are overwhelmingly committed to seeking a more socially just society. Many other parts of the voluntary and community sector and the wider economy could only dream of such commitment.

Second, despite the high levels of commitment, the pay and conditions available in the sector are simply not keeping up with the wider economy.

For several years now, the homelessness sector here has been struggling with the recruitment and retention of staff. Even before the cost of living crisis, this was a major issue. The crisis has only worsened the situation, with some staff feeling compelled to leave the sector to make ends meet.

Organisations in the homelessness sector here would like to provide better pay and conditions to their staff, but they are simply finding it impossible to do so within the budgets that have been provided from central government.

When asked what they did not like about working in the sector, 78.2% of staff who responded to the survey cited pay.