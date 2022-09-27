Low pay is undermining the homelessness sector

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Homelessness staff in Northern Ireland are committed to their jobs, but are suffering from low pay, says Nicola McCrudden
The past few years have been exceptionally challenging for the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland. Even before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the sector was under considerable pressure. The pandemic made a difficult situation even worse.
As the representative body for the homelessness sector here, we have been well aware of the strain the sector has been under and the impact this has had on frontline staff. However, it is one thing hearing anecdotally what the issues are, and another to have robust and rigorous research that highlights the reality of the challenges being faced.
In early 2022, Homeless Connect commissioned Optimum Research and Innovation to conduct research into staffing challenges within the Nothern Ireland homelessness sector. The research, which was funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, was comprehensive in scope. It involved desk-based research, a survey completed by 205 frontline staff from 27 organisations, and focus groups with 25 frontline and managerial staff in the sector.
The resulting research, which has just been launched at the Northern Ireland Assembly, provides a deep and nuanced picture of the challenges facing the sector here.
It is impossible to summarise a report of this size in a few hundred words. However, three key points are manifestly evident from any reading of the findings.
First, Northern Ireland is fortunate to have the homelessness sector staff’s deep commitment to the work they do. The staff survey found that 84.4% of respondents work in the sector because they “want to make a difference in people’s lives”. And 70.2% of respondents find their work “rewarding”.
“Despite the high levels of commitment, the pay and conditions available in the sector are simply not keeping up with the wider economy”
This chimes with my experience of meeting with staff working in the sector right across this society. Staff in homelessness services are overwhelmingly committed to seeking a more socially just society. Many other parts of the voluntary and community sector and the wider economy could only dream of such commitment.
Second, despite the high levels of commitment, the pay and conditions available in the sector are simply not keeping up with the wider economy.
For several years now, the homelessness sector here has been struggling with the recruitment and retention of staff. Even before the cost of living crisis, this was a major issue. The crisis has only worsened the situation, with some staff feeling compelled to leave the sector to make ends meet.
Organisations in the homelessness sector here would like to provide better pay and conditions to their staff, but they are simply finding it impossible to do so within the budgets that have been provided from central government.
When asked what they did not like about working in the sector, 78.2% of staff who responded to the survey cited pay.
Anyone who is familiar with the homelessness sector will know that while it can be hugely rewarding, it can come with its challenges.
The research starkly highlights many of these challenges, including the experience of COVID-19; working with challenging clients with increasingly complex needs; the difficulties posed by an inability to recruit enough staff; and a sense of being undervalued and underpaid for the work they do.
One quotation given in a focus group cogently highlights this reality: “Our staff come in, they do a 12-hour shift, two days and two nights, getting paid barely above minimum wage, don’t know when they walk into a room has someone hung themselves? Have they overdosed? Are they slicing themselves? Do they have to give CPR? Do they have to deal with those issues? And then you get residents who walk across the street to work in [a fast food chain restaurant] and get paid £1 an hour more than they are.”
“With the right policy and enough resources, things can improve. I am certain of the commitment of the homelessness sector to providing transformative leadership”
This report makes it crystal clear that the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland urgently needs significant financial investment if it is to continue to effectively support people experiencing homelessness here.
Policymakers here need to know that if such investment is not forthcoming, the impact will cascade far beyond the homelessness sector into areas such health, justice and education.
Finally, the report shows the importance of leadership. Homelessness can be prevented and reduced if the leadership from the homelessness sector and our political leaders is there.
With the right policy and enough resources, things can improve. I am certain of the commitment of the homelessness sector to providing transformative leadership.
Political leadership is another question entirely. At the time of writing, Northern Ireland still does not have a functioning Executive. Many of the recommendations set out in the report will be impossible to implement without a functioning and stable Executive in place.
It is our hope that the Executive will return soon. If it does not, it is hard to see how things can get better for the sector and those they support.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive, Homeless Connect
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