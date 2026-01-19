Lower shared ownership sales margins impact Yorkshire Housing’s pre-tax surplus

In its trading update for the first six months of 2025-26, the 19,000-home landlord said its net surplus before tax had dropped by almost a third to £7.7m.

Its operating surplus at the end of September 2025 was also down 5% to £19.1m. Turnover from social housing lettings grew by around 6%, due to “rent increases and the development of new homes”.

The housing association said this increased rental income helped to “manage overall financial performance”.