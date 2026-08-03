L&Q adds two residents to group board

Large landlord L&Q has added two residents to its group board as part of efforts to ensure customer voices are “at the heart of decision-making”.
Cassie Clifford, who has also been appointed chair designate of the resident experience and influence committee (REIC), and Selena Hall, who will become REIC deputy chair, both joined the 105,000-home housing association’s group board on 1 August.
L&Q’s REIC oversees the delivery and quality of its customer services and the impact of its resident involvement activities.
It is a formal committee of the housing association’s group board, comprising seven members, six of whom are residents.
Ms Clifford will succeed Fayann Simpson as REIC chair, who is stepping down from this role and as member of the group board in September 2026 after completing her nine years’ tenure in various roles at L&Q.
L&Q described Ms Clifford as a “passionate advocate” for social housing and the “life-changing opportunities it enables”. She was committed to ensuring residents’ voices shape L&Q’s strategic direction, the landlord said.
An L&Q shared owner, Ms Clifford has served on the landlord’s resident services board since September 2025.
As director of change and transformation for digital at BBC Studios, she brings “extensive experience” in organisational transformation, data-led service improvement and investment governance, L&Q said.
Ms Hall has been an L&Q resident for 24 years and currently works as an asset and repairs manager within the social housing sector.
She began her career as an apprentice at East Thames, which merged with L&Q in 2016, before progressing into a range of roles across the sector.
Liam Coleman, chair of L&Q group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cassie and Selena to their new roles.
“These appointments build on our long-standing commitment to ensuring that residents’ voices are at the heart of decision-making as we deliver our new five-year strategy.
“I’d also like to thank Fayann Simpson for her outstanding contribution to L&Q and the wider sector over many years.
“She leaves a lasting legacy through her tireless advocacy for residents and leadership on issues including building safety, service improvement and sustainability.”
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