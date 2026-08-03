L&Q adds two residents to group board

An L&Q shared owner, Ms Clifford has served on the landlord’s resident services board since September 2025.

As director of change and transformation for digital at BBC Studios, she brings “extensive experience” in organisational transformation, data-led service improvement and investment governance, L&Q said.

Ms Hall has been an L&Q resident for 24 years and currently works as an asset and repairs manager within the social housing sector.

She began her career as an apprentice at East Thames, which merged with L&Q in 2016, before progressing into a range of roles across the sector.

Liam Coleman, chair of L&Q group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cassie and Selena to their new roles.

“These appointments build on our long-standing commitment to ensuring that residents’ voices are at the heart of decision-making as we deliver our new five-year strategy.

“I’d also like to thank Fayann Simpson for her outstanding contribution to L&Q and the wider sector over many years.

“She leaves a lasting legacy through her tireless advocacy for residents and leadership on issues including building safety, service improvement and sustainability.”