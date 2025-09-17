L&Q and Croydon Council to check London blocks after fire safety issues found in neighbouring tower

Residents given six months to move out of private rental tower The Fold after fire safety issues uncovered #UKHousing

L&Q is to run “precautionary checks” on two buildings after fire safety issues were uncovered in neighbouring tower The Fold. #UKHousing

It comes after fire safety issues were uncovered in neighbouring tower The Fold, a 251-flat private rental block owned by Legal & General (L&G), which was built by the same contractor.

The buildings are home to 172 flats. Matt Foreman, executive group director of customer services at L&Q, said he wanted to reassure L&Q residents that both buildings are safe, and “subject to a rigorous programme of safety checks and maintenance”.

The landlord said investigations will start this month into Bloom House and Chorus House, part of the Queen’s Quarter development in central Croydon, to “understand whether any work is needed”.

Despite only being completed in 2022, the 35-storey building has suffered issues with leaks and damp and mould.

The Fold is already half empty due to these build quality problems, but all remaining 103 tenants have now been told they have six months to leave their homes after “additional issues” relating to fire safety were uncovered.

The fire safety concerns, first reported by local news site Inside Croydon, include defects in internal compartmentation.

A spokesperson for L&G said: “The safety and well-being of our residents is top priority. In response to build quality issues identified at The Fold, Croydon, we have been conducting thorough investigations to understand the extent of the issues and steps required to remediate the property.

“Unfortunately, due to the level of disruptive works required across all apartments to resolve these issues, residents will need to vacate the building.”

The company added that the tower had been assessed by external fire safety assessors, and currently remains “safe for occupation”.

L&G said it was giving residents the equivalent of four months of rent compensation and support with a “list of alternative accommodation options in the surrounding area”.