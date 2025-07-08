L&Q appoints director of property and investment amid executive team reshuffle

Vicky Savage, director of development and sales at L&Q, is stepping down from her role. The association said Ms Savage has made the “difficult decision to withdraw from the process to pursue new opportunities”.

The 109,000-home landlord will combine its property services and development and sales arms into one ‘property and investment directorate’.

It said the restructure will enable it to “more effectively manage the quality of new and existing homes across the full lifetime of each property”.