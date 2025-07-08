L&Q appoints director of property and investment amid executive team reshuffle

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L&Q has appointed David Lewis as executive group director of property and investment as part of the restructure of its property services, development and sales directorates.
Vicky Savage, director of development and sales at L&Q, is stepping down from her role. The association said Ms Savage has made the “difficult decision to withdraw from the process to pursue new opportunities”.
The 109,000-home landlord will combine its property services and development and sales arms into one ‘property and investment directorate’.
It said the restructure will enable it to “more effectively manage the quality of new and existing homes across the full lifetime of each property”.
Mr Lewis, who is currently executive group director for property services at L&Q, will take up the newly created role from 1 August 2025.
He has three decades of experience in the social housing sector and previously led on L&Q’s implementation of a £3bn, 15-year major works investment programme.
Mr Lewis’ previous roles include executive director of property services at Homes for Haringey, director of asset strategy at Westminster Council and director of asset management at Clarion.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive of L&Q, said: “We’re almost at the end of our current five-year strategy, which has seen us increase investment in residents’ existing homes to sector-leading levels.
“This is something we’ve been able to achieve through our property services and development and sales directorates working together to better understand the condition of resident’s homes, and to help us to provide more effective localised services to them by strategically transferring homes to other registered providers, where they do not lie within our core operational areas of Greater London and Greater Manchester.
“Providing existing and new social homes that are efficient for us to maintain and affordable for residents to live in will continue to be a major priority for us. This change is a logical next step to improve our efficiency even further and deliver a holistic approach to ensuring the long-term quality of new and existing homes.”
Ms Savage will remain in her role until 7 August 2025.
Last month, Inside Housing went on a site tour with Ms Savage.
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