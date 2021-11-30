L&Q appoints housing management director to oversee restructuring

Sharon Burns, Trafford Housing Trust’s (THT) executive director of customer operations, will start on 1 December.

She will lead L&Q’s housing management team as it undergoes a restructuring, which it says will mean more localised service for residents. The decision came after an ITV report in May revealed that one of the 105,000-home landlord’s disabled tenants had been living in damp conditions.

Last week, Inside Housing revealed that L&Q would be localising its plans after chief executive Fiona Fletcher-Smith said its current system was “opaque and confusing”.

Ms Burns, who has been at THT for nearly 16 years, will lead plans for a return to a patch-based housing management structure, with housing staff responsible for groups of around 500 to 600 homes.

Gerri Scott, group director of customer service at L&Q, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sharon into this role.

“Her experience and expertise will be an asset for us as we move to a more localised housing management structure.