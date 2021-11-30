L&Q appoints housing management director to oversee restructuring

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L&Q has appointed a housing management director, a new role created to oversee its restructuring.
Sharon Burns, Trafford Housing Trust’s (THT) executive director of customer operations, will start on 1 December.
She will lead L&Q’s housing management team as it undergoes a restructuring, which it says will mean more localised service for residents. The decision came after an ITV report in May revealed that one of the 105,000-home landlord’s disabled tenants had been living in damp conditions.
Last week, Inside Housing revealed that L&Q would be localising its plans after chief executive Fiona Fletcher-Smith said its current system was “opaque and confusing”.
Ms Burns, who has been at THT for nearly 16 years, will lead plans for a return to a patch-based housing management structure, with housing staff responsible for groups of around 500 to 600 homes.
Gerri Scott, group director of customer service at L&Q, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sharon into this role.
“Her experience and expertise will be an asset for us as we move to a more localised housing management structure.
“At the moment, our housing management structures can be opaque and confusing, so we will be aligning our structure with the local authority areas in which we operate.
“By providing enough staff who have the time and space to get to know residents and their issues, we aim to deliver a service that we, and residents, can be proud of.”
Ms Burns said: “We already have a brilliant team in place, and we hope that the upcoming restructuring will allow us to build trust with residents and rebuild trust with those residents where it’s been lost.
“We know this won’t happen quickly, but we’re totally committed to making sure we’re offering a reliable, repeatable and consistent service.
“The welfare of residents is our number-one priority.”
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