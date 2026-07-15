L&Q becomes first large London landlord to adopt shared ownership code

L&Q has become the first G15 housing association to adopt the shared ownership code of practice.
The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB), commits landlords to a consistent set of requirements covering transparency, customer service and fair treatment across their shared ownership offer.
It comes after Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA announced they were adopting the code in June.
They followed 40,000-home LiveWest revealing it was the first adopter of the scheme in May.
A further eight landlords are currently progressing through the adoption process.
L&Q is one of the largest social landlords in the country, with 110,000 homes, 11,000 of them for shared ownership.
It said the move will “significantly” increase the number of homes covered by the code nationwide – bringing the total to around 22,000 – and will mark a “major step in building sector-wide momentum”.
Natasha Greenwood, director of shared ownership at the NHQB, said: “L&Q’s adoption is an important milestone for the shared ownership code.
“As the first G15 housing association to adopt the framework, L&Q is helping to set the pace for the sector and demonstrating a clear commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for shared ownership customers.
“[Its] adoption further strengthens the code’s reach and builds momentum towards a more transparent, customer-focused shared ownership market.”
Steve Moseley, executive group director for governance and transformation at L&Q, said: “We’re committed to playing our part in creating a stronger, fairer shared ownership market.
“The code addresses the issues shared owners tell us matter most, including clearer expectations, a better customer experience and greater transparency.”
The code launched in 2025 as an attempt to standardise the shared ownership offer across the UK.
It sets out a number of key principles and how to deliver them, such as the publication of a full, comprehensive and up-to-date list of additional fees and charges across the shared ownership journey, and a document promoting service charge transparency.
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