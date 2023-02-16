L&Q chief executive set to be new G15 chair

L&Q chief executive Fiona Fletcher-Smith is set to be the new chair of the G15 group of large London housing associations #UKhousing

The appointment comes after confirmation that Richard Hill, the current vice-chair and chief executive of One Housing, which is part of Riverside Group, will join BPHA as its new chief executive in April .

The G15 group of large London housing associations has confirmed that Ms Fletcher-Smith is now its vice-chair, and will become the chair on 3 June, when Geeta Nanda’s term comes to an end.

The G15 chair role rotates between its members every two years. The vice-chair supporting L&Q, which will take over as chair following Ms Fletcher-Smith’s term, is Peabody. Its current chief executive is Ian McDermott.

Ms Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH), said: “I’d like to thank Richard for his contribution to G15 as vice-chair, and throughout his time leading One Housing.

“Richard has highlighted the important role members play in the social care system, and has been a great support on so many different issues. We wish him all the best at BPHA.”

She added that she was “thrilled” Ms Fletcher-Smith agreed to become vice-chair and to take on leadership of the G15.

“It’s a critical time for the sector, and the people we provide homes to.

“Fiona and L&Q’s experience will be invaluable to the group, and the partners we work with, in continuing our efforts to tackle the housing crisis,” Ms Nanda said.