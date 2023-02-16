L&Q chief executive set to be new G15 chair

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L&Q boss Fiona Fletcher-Smith is set to be the new G15 chair, Inside Housing can reveal.
The G15 group of large London housing associations has confirmed that Ms Fletcher-Smith is now its vice-chair, and will become the chair on 3 June, when Geeta Nanda’s term comes to an end.
The appointment comes after confirmation that Richard Hill, the current vice-chair and chief executive of One Housing, which is part of Riverside Group, will join BPHA as its new chief executive in April.
The G15 chair role rotates between its members every two years. The vice-chair supporting L&Q, which will take over as chair following Ms Fletcher-Smith’s term, is Peabody. Its current chief executive is Ian McDermott.
Ms Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH), said: “I’d like to thank Richard for his contribution to G15 as vice-chair, and throughout his time leading One Housing.
“Richard has highlighted the important role members play in the social care system, and has been a great support on so many different issues. We wish him all the best at BPHA.”
She added that she was “thrilled” Ms Fletcher-Smith agreed to become vice-chair and to take on leadership of the G15.
“It’s a critical time for the sector, and the people we provide homes to.
“Fiona and L&Q’s experience will be invaluable to the group, and the partners we work with, in continuing our efforts to tackle the housing crisis,” Ms Nanda said.
Ms Fletcher-Smith was appointed as L&Q’s chief executive in September 2020, having previously worked as its director of development and sales.
A chartered surveyor with almost 30 years of experience in the housing sector, she has worked in a variety of voluntary and public sector roles, including advising homeless people in Dublin, housing management, development and regeneration, strategy and policy development.
She said: “Our sector is no stranger to challenge, but the sheer number of complex issues currently facing housing associations and our residents mean that working together is more important than ever.
“G15 members bring a broad range of skills and expertise to the table, but we are all united by a common desire to support our residents and tackle the housing crisis.”
She said she looks forward to working with Ms Nanda and other G15 members over the coming months “to ensure our voices are heard, our work is understood, and we work collaboratively for the benefit of our residents”.
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