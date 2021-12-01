L&Q completes 1,500-home stock transfer in south London

The 105,000-home landlord has offloaded the homes in Grove Park, Lewisham, to resident-led Phoenix Community Housing for an undisclosed sum, following a consultation with residents.

Plans for the deal were first announced a year ago.

At the time of completing the transfer, an L&Q spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Over the past year we’ve been agreeing details of the transfer with Phoenix, conducting surveys and intensive due diligence on the homes, and carrying out a consultation with residents to ensure their views were taken into account.”