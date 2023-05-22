Mark Newstead, director of major programmes at L&Q, was ordered to attend a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday and to give evidence on the state of the temporary accommodation the tenant had been offered during the repairs process.

In a rare intervention for a housing association director, Mr Newstead confirmed he would take personal responsibility for ensuring the repairs would be carried out. Having given an undertaking in court, if he does not uphold his word he could be fined or go to prison.

The original disrepair case was settled in August 2018, with L&Q ordered to complete works to the tenant’s property in East Dulwich. Despite repeated court orders, L&Q has not yet begun the works.