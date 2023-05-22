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A director of L&Q has appeared in court to take personal responsibility for plans to rehouse a tenant while disrepair works are carried out.
Mark Newstead, director of major programmes at L&Q, was ordered to attend a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday and to give evidence on the state of the temporary accommodation the tenant had been offered during the repairs process.
In a rare intervention for a housing association director, Mr Newstead confirmed he would take personal responsibility for ensuring the repairs would be carried out. Having given an undertaking in court, if he does not uphold his word he could be fined or go to prison.
The original disrepair case was settled in August 2018, with L&Q ordered to complete works to the tenant’s property in East Dulwich. Despite repeated court orders, L&Q has not yet begun the works.
The resident is described by her representatives as vulnerable and unwell, and lives on a breathing machine. She had refused to move into the proposed temporary accommodation, which she claimed was very damp.
L&Q had previously accused the tenant of being difficult and unreasonable in not moving. In a written submission, Mr Newstead claimed that leaks in the temporary accommodation were “unfortunate” but were caused by matters outside L&Q’s control.
In court on Friday, however, the tone of L&Q’s representatives was less combative. Simon Strelitz of Five Paper chambers accepted that sealant around the bath in the flat above the temporary accommodation had degraded. He said the occupant of the flat above would be given a new “wet room” to stop water leaking into the accommodation from above. In the meantime, old flooring would be replaced.
Mr Strelitz told the court that “the decant property is a like for like” and claimed it was “about 20 minutes from the current property”. If the tenant wanted to move there permanently, he said, “that is on the table”, with the same tenancy terms.
Acting for the tenant, Sam Madge-Wyld of Tanfield Chambers wrote that the tenant “remains concerned about the temporary accommodation she is being asked to move into” but does acknowledge that L&Q undertook some works to alleviate problems she had identified.
Mr Madge-Wyld added: “She is therefore willing to move into the temporary accommodation (at the end of next week after she has recovered from her most recent operation) provided there is an order (with a penal notice attached) which requires Mr Newstead to remedy any issues with damp that recur after she moves into the accommodation.”
Commenting on the time it took for the repair works to begin, Judge Gerald acknowledged that “with a company with a large property portfolio, every so often a property falls beneath the cracks”, but added that “the lack of repairs has been going on for far too long”.
According to L&Q, a contractor had been booked to move the tenant’s possessions to the temporary accommodation on Wednesday 24 May. The disrepair works are expected to last 16 weeks from a start date of 30 May, meaning they should be finished by October.
Another milestone hearing has been scheduled for 9 June, with L&Q providing updates on whether the tenant has vacated, the timetable for the works, and whether there are any difficulties.
L&Q said it could not comment on a live case.
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