L&Q director appointed to lead on development for Olympic Park

The organisation is responsible for housing and regeneration at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

Mr Parker, currently director of regeneration and development at L&Q, will join the LLDC on 3 March.

Mr Parker was appointed to his current role at the 105,000-home L&Q nearly three years ago. Before that, he was director of project management and development at L&Q for the North region.

He has 20 years of experience in urban development, investment and housing delivery, as well as a track record of delivering award-winning schemes, recognised for their design quality and partnership working.

Mr Parker said he was “particularly drawn” to the role “given the success of the LLDC in creating new communities in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, its commitment to design quality and sustainability, and as an organisation with a wider social purpose at its core”.