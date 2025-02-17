L&Q director appointed to lead on development for Olympic Park

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The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has appointed Darren Parker as executive director of development.
Mr Parker, currently director of regeneration and development at L&Q, will join the LLDC on 3 March.
The organisation is responsible for housing and regeneration at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.
Mr Parker was appointed to his current role at the 105,000-home L&Q nearly three years ago. Before that, he was director of project management and development at L&Q for the North region.
He has 20 years of experience in urban development, investment and housing delivery, as well as a track record of delivering award-winning schemes, recognised for their design quality and partnership working.
Mr Parker said he was “particularly drawn” to the role “given the success of the LLDC in creating new communities in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, its commitment to design quality and sustainability, and as an organisation with a wider social purpose at its core”.
“There is a real opportunity to take this to the next level with the fantastic development team at the LLDC as a global leader in regeneration and inclusive growth. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.
Shazia Hussain, chief executive of LLDC, said she was pleased to welcome Mr Parker to the organisation.
“Throughout the recruitment process, Darren’s passion for how good design, regeneration and community engagement can enhance places and the quality of life for residents was clear, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” she said.
Last year, Suki Kalirai was appointed as the new chair of LLDC, while Ms Hussain joined as its new chief executive.
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