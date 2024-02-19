One of London’s largest housing associations, which is delivering the scheme in a joint venture with house builder Countryside, said half of the new homes in Rainham will be affordable.

Barking and Dagenham Council approved the hybrid application in the last few days, which forms phases B to G of the £1bn Beam Park regeneration scheme.

The latest plans include an uplift of 947 homes, meaning that when added to the phases already delivered, 3,947 homes will be built in total.