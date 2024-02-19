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L&Q has received planning permission for an additional 947 homes in east London as part of a 4,000-home masterplan.
One of London’s largest housing associations, which is delivering the scheme in a joint venture with house builder Countryside, said half of the new homes in Rainham will be affordable.
Barking and Dagenham Council approved the hybrid application in the last few days, which forms phases B to G of the £1bn Beam Park regeneration scheme.
The latest plans include an uplift of 947 homes, meaning that when added to the phases already delivered, 3,947 homes will be built in total.
The houses comprise 50% affordable homes and 25% family homes in a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom units.
The homes will be owned by Barking and Dagenham Council, which agreed to forward-fund them in 2022 in the hope that it would speed up their delivery.
Phases B to G of Beam Park are the final phases of the development and are due to be completed by 2035. The first phase of the site received planning consent in 2019.
Currently, 828 homes have been delivered on the site, which was once a Ford manufacturing plant. The latest plans also include a new public park, nursery, medical centre, primary school and retail space.
The Beam Park site has experienced delays over the years. It was originally set to be delivered by Havering Council and Notting Hill Genesis, but Havering withdrew its compulsory purchase order for the site in 2021, due to uncertainty over a proposed railway station.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, said: “Our revised plans for Beam Park will optimise the site’s capacity for housing delivery, and with 50% of all homes being affordable, will make a significant contribution to meeting local housing needs and towards Barking and Dagenham’s housing targets.
“We are committed to playing our part in improving housing affordability in the area.”
Darren Parker, director of development and regeneration at L&Q, said: “Our mission is to create homes and neighbourhoods everyone can be proud of and this is exactly what we’ve been able to deliver at Beam Park.”
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