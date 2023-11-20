L&Q hails tenancy fraud efforts after 179 homes recovered

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L&Q has revealed that it has recovered 179 social homes within the past two years after stepping up its efforts to tackle tenancy fraud.
The G15 landlord said that as a result of its work between January 2022 and September this year, 583 legitimate people had been housed.
In one case, an L&Q resident who was illegally subletting their home and claiming housing benefit was hit with a court order to pay back more than £100,000 of illegal profits.
Tenancy fraud covers the unlawful subletting of social housing homes, making a false statement to obtain a home, false succession applications and fraudulently submitting a Right to Buy/Right to Acquire application. It is estimated that each case costs the taxpayer around £43,000.
Other action by L&Q included catching an offender who was unlawfully subletting his home via his own letting agency, while in another case an illegitimate disrepair claim was exposed after the resident denied access to his home.
L&Q, which owns and manages around 105,000 properties, published the findings to coincide with International Fraud Awareness Week.
It comes after research published this year showing that at least 148,000 social homes could be subject to some form of tenancy fraud.
Nicola Evans, tenancy fraud manager at L&Q and chair of the G15 fraud group, said that tenancy fraud had “always been there” but that the landlord had become “more sophisticated and put more resources into combatting the issue”.
She added: “These figures show the positive difference our investment has had on holding those guilty accountable and freeing up homes for people in genuine housing need.”
L&Q revealed in the 20-month period that it received 1,364 referrals.
The organisation said it made 320 out-of-hours visits to homes identified as fraud risks, served 78 notices, and issued four unlawful profit orders totalling almost £165,000.
L&Q has been capturing data since January last year after it set up a special tenancy fraud team of four qualified investigators and one manager.
Other G15 landlords have highlighted their work on tenancy fraud this year. Network Homes revealed in May that it had recovered 12 properties as part of a crackdown.
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