L&Q hails tenancy fraud efforts after 179 homes recovered

The G15 landlord said that as a result of its work between January 2022 and September this year, 583 legitimate people had been housed.

In one case, an L&Q resident who was illegally subletting their home and claiming housing benefit was hit with a court order to pay back more than £100,000 of illegal profits.

Tenancy fraud covers the unlawful subletting of social housing homes, making a false statement to obtain a home, false succession applications and fraudulently submitting a Right to Buy/Right to Acquire application. It is estimated that each case costs the taxpayer around £43,000.