L&Q has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes, trading update reveals

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Housing provider L&Q has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes on its books, with over 100 remaining unsold a year after they were built, the association’s latest results reveal.
The housing association, which operates in London and the South East, held more than 1,500 unsold homes with a combined development value of almost £250m as of 30 June, its latest trading statement has shown.
The update showed that over 70% of homes were left unsold for longer than a month after being completed.
The quarterly financial update showed that up to 10% had been left unsold for more than a year, with 150 homes out of 1,503 available for over 12 months. The vast majority of those, 107, were classed as shared ownership homes.
In total, L&Q had 1,068 unsold shared ownership homes, with 343 unsold after six months.
In a statement, the housing association said 30% of the unsold stock had been held for less than three months and reflected "a high quantity of handovers of shared ownership properties in some of our London-based schemes".
It said there were no plans to make changes to its model and demand for shared ownership remained high.
The figures show that the overall level of unsold stock held by the organisation has soared in 12 months. In its trading statement for the equivalent period in 2021, L&Q said it held 639 completed homes as unsold stock, which was valued at £111m.
Of this, 93 homes were left unsold for longer than a year. A total of 470 shared ownership homes were unsold last year, of which 29 had been on L&Q’s books for over 12 months.
In a trading statement for the three months to the end of June, the G15 landlord said that turnover stood at £244m, down slightly from £286m in the same period in 2021. The landlord had completed 1,295 new homes, up from 1,003 in the previous year, and had just under 120,000 homes under management.
Homes under management had increased by 1,046, from 118,434 to 119,480 over 12 months.
Of the 1,295 homes completed, 807 were for social housing and 488 were for the open market. L&Q also started work on a further 698 homes, up from 651 in the first quarter.
Operating surplus for the quarter stood at £89m, down from £112m in the previous year. Gross surplus for the year was estimated at £260m to £280m. Sales as a percentage of turnover stood at 47% of L&Q’s revenues.The development pipeline update shows that L&Q was operating at 192 active sites, with the total number of potential homes with planning permission standing at 28,261.
Of the new homes approved for development, 57% were classed as social housing, with 43% for the open market. L&Q said that it held land for a potential further 75,780 new homes.
The future development cost of its entire development pipeline stood at £4bn, down from £4.9bn in Q1 of last year.
The update said costs for maintenance, which included remedial fire safety measures, had increased by 30% to around £45m.
Commenting on the results, Waqar Ahmed, group director of finance at L&Q, said: “Our focus, as demonstrated by our quarter one trading results, remains on the delivery of our strategic objectives which prioritises investment in safety and the quality of existing homes and services.
“We continue to make strong progress against our building safety inspection programme and have completed safety inspections on 556 buildings including a full intrusive inspection on all 192 buildings that are above 18 metres in height.”
Martin Watts, director of treasury at L&Q added: “The figures in our latest trading statement are illustrative of our strong delivery programme, as well as of a high quantity of handovers of shared ownership properties in some of our London-based schemes, where the majority of the reported unsold stock sits.
“It is also important to note that, of the total unsold stock, 30% has been held for less than one month and over half of the entire unsold stock has been on the market for under three months. Sales demand, including for shared ownership, remains strong and we are confident that homebuyers will continue to recognise the high quality and standards of L&Q developments.
“We remain fully committed to our vision, that everyone deserves a quality home which provides them with the opportunity to live a better life, and shared ownership is one of the best and most accessible ways to become a homeowner. We therefore have no plans to make any changes to our shared ownership offer and will continue to create homes and neighbourhoods that everyone can be proud of.”
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