L&Q has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes, trading update reveals

Housing provider L&Q has more than 1,000 unsold shared ownership homes on its books, with over 100 remaining unsold a year after they were built, the association’s latest results reveal #UKhousing

The quarterly financial update showed that up to 10% had been left unsold for more than a year, with 150 homes out of 1,503 available for over 12 months. The vast majority of those, 107, were classed as shared ownership homes.

The update showed that over 70% of homes were left unsold for longer than a month after being completed.

The housing association, which operates in London and the South East, held more than 1,500 unsold homes with a combined development value of almost £250m as of 30 June, its latest trading statement has shown.

In total, L&Q had 1,068 unsold shared ownership homes, with 343 unsold after six months.

In a statement, the housing association said 30% of the unsold stock had been held for less than three months and reflected "a high quantity of handovers of shared ownership properties in some of our London-based schemes".

It said there were no plans to make changes to its model and demand for shared ownership remained high.

The figures show that the overall level of unsold stock held by the organisation has soared in 12 months. In its trading statement for the equivalent period in 2021, L&Q said it held 639 completed homes as unsold stock, which was valued at £111m.

Of this, 93 homes were left unsold for longer than a year. A total of 470 shared ownership homes were unsold last year, of which 29 had been on L&Q’s books for over 12 months.

In a trading statement for the three months to the end of June, the G15 landlord said that turnover stood at £244m, down slightly from £286m in the same period in 2021. The landlord had completed 1,295 new homes, up from 1,003 in the previous year, and had just under 120,000 homes under management.

Homes under management had increased by 1,046, from 118,434 to 119,480 over 12 months.

Of the 1,295 homes completed, 807 were for social housing and 488 were for the open market. L&Q also started work on a further 698 homes, up from 651 in the first quarter.