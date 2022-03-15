L&Q hit with severe maladministration finding after tenant left in hotel for months

The resident was moved to four different hotels outside of their home town over a period of three months despite initially being told the move would last for a period of one week.

According to the ombudsman’s report, the resident lived in a flat owned by L&Q and received care and support from a managing agent who was working on behalf of the 105,000-home landlord.

In 2018, they were forced to urgently vacate their flat and move into temporary accommodation.

At one of the hotels, the resident fell down the stairs, leading the managing agent to contact L&Q to tell it that the resident’s mobility issues may lead to them needing a ground-floor flat as they had previously relied heavily on their building’s lift.

Despite this, the resident was moved back into their original flat, which no longer had a lift.

The resident was later rehoused by their local authority, however they submitted a complaint to L&Q for compensation for expenses and emotional distress suffered while decanted at the hotels.