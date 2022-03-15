L&Q hit with severe maladministration finding after tenant left in hotel for months

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L&Q has been forced to pay over £3,000 in compensation for failing to minimise the disruption of a temporary move for a resident with physical and mental health vulnerabilities.
The resident was moved to four different hotels outside of their home town over a period of three months despite initially being told the move would last for a period of one week.
According to the ombudsman’s report, the resident lived in a flat owned by L&Q and received care and support from a managing agent who was working on behalf of the 105,000-home landlord.
In 2018, they were forced to urgently vacate their flat and move into temporary accommodation.
At one of the hotels, the resident fell down the stairs, leading the managing agent to contact L&Q to tell it that the resident’s mobility issues may lead to them needing a ground-floor flat as they had previously relied heavily on their building’s lift.
Despite this, the resident was moved back into their original flat, which no longer had a lift.
The resident was later rehoused by their local authority, however they submitted a complaint to L&Q for compensation for expenses and emotional distress suffered while decanted at the hotels.
The complaint was handled over a period of almost two years, with L&Q eventually offering £350 in compensation in addition to expenses.
On review of the case, the ombudsman has ordered L&Q to pay £3,250 in compensation after finding severe maladministration in the landlord’s handling of the decant, the resident’s complaint and the request for a transfer.
On the decant, the ombudsman found that L&Q acted against its own policies and did not take all reasonable steps to “alleviate rather than aggravate its impact” on the resident.
It also found that the compensation offered by L&Q “failed to take adequate account of the cumulative effect of its mishandling on a resident with his particular physical and mental health vulnerabilities”.
The ombudsman said L&Q also failed to effectively manage the complaints process, in part due to a confusion over whether it or the managing agent was responsible for communicating with the resident.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “Duplicate handling and passing of responsibility for the complaint allowed matters to fall between the gaps with none of the parties seemingly aware of who was dealing with the complaint, what stage it had reached or whether it had been resolved.”
He said the two-year delay in providing a final response to the resident “shows lack of an appropriately customer-focused complaints process and was entirely unreasonable”.
A spokesperson for L&Q said the landlord is “carrying out a full investigation” and is making a number of major changes to the way it operates.
These changes include centralising the system it uses for temporary accommodation, restructuring its housing management team so employees are responsible for smaller patches, and reviewing the way it identifies its most vulnerable residents.
L&Q also introduced a new compensation policy in September last year.
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