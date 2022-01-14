L&Q issues £300m bond with sustainability-linked targets

The 10-year bond, which L&Q said is the sector’s first sustainability-linked bond, will require the landlord to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% and achieve an average Standard Assessment Procedure score of 72 or above across its stock.

L&Q must also build 8,000 new homes, of which 50% are to be affordable, in order to maintain a more favourable coupon.

The bond will mature on 31 March 2032 and is priced at gilts + 87 bps, giving a coupon of 2.00%.