L&Q joins Manchester Housing Providers’ Partnership

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Large landlord L&Q has joined the Manchester Housing Providers’ Partnership (MHPP) as it seeks “new, innovative ways to continue building the homes this country so desperately needs”.
L&Q said it joined the group to put partnership working “at the heart of its ambition to deliver further housing growth in the city”, as well as “play its part in delivering Manchester’s housing strategy”.
The association’s move into the city comes after its acquisition of Trafford Housing Trust.
The MHPP is made up of locally operating housing associations and Manchester City Council.
The group works on strategic themes such as growth, the delivery of affordable homes, community safety, homelessness, zero carbon, and employment and skills.
It is distinct from the Greater Manchester Housing Providers group, which represents social landlords in the area and focuses specifically on housing.
L&Q said partnership work is “critical” to its approach to tackling the housing crisis.
The 105,000-home association said that amid a “challenging operating environment”, it is “taking stock and seeking new, innovative ways to continue building” while continuing to meet its commitment to invest in existing homes and meet zero carbon ambitions.
In a call to action to deliver housing at scale, L&Q said it is also encouraging other registered providers to “interrogate their own pipelines” and “appetite for development”.
Ben Townsend, new business director for the North West at L&Q, said: “We are thrilled to join the MHPP and benefit from the collective experience and drive of partners to improve the housing offer in Manchester, while sharing our experience, best practice and specialisms in development.
“Since L&Q joined together with Trafford Housing Trust in 2023, following a joint venture launched in 2019, we have been developing our ambition to deliver growth and much-needed new homes across Greater Manchester.
“At L&Q, we pride ourselves on delivering maximum impact through strategic, place-shaping projects at scale and look forward to contributing with partners to meet these ambitions in the region.”
Nick Horne, chair of MHPP and chief executive at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, said: “L&Q has a strong reputation across the country as a significant investor in homes and communities, and are a welcome and valued new member of the partnership.
“I’m confident their experience, capacity and contribution will enhance our collective capability to deliver the ambitious targets of the Manchester housing strategy, which include 36,000 new homes by 2032, 10,000 of which will be affordable homes.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories