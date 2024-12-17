L&Q names new group finance director

Mr Farnsworth is currently L&Q’s deputy group finance director and will take on the executive role from 1 January 2025.

In the new role, he will develop a financial strategy based on “strong commercial discipline” to enable the landlord to invest in homes, provide services to vulnerable residents and deliver new affordable homes, L&Q said.

In October, L&Q announced that current group finance director Waqar Ahmed would step down in the new year after almost three decades at the landlord.