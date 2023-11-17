L&Q ordered contractor on Barking balcony collapse to repair defects on 56 balconies two years before latest incident

The large London landlord originally served a notice in November 2021 on Bouygues UK, an arm of the French construction giant, which resulted in investigations and works being carried out to 56 balconies of a certain design type.

The G15 member’s involvement in the estate came out after Barking and Dagenham Council was asked why it did not act on concern raised by a resident about balcony defects 16 months earlier in May 2022.

The council explained that the contract for the original construction meant that defect notices must be served by L&Q.

This is because L&Q partnered with the London council in 2013 to regenerate the eastern part of the Gascoigne Estate. It was then built by Bouygues and completed in 2018.

The estate consists of nine blocks, which are managed by the council’s housing company B&D Reside. The local authority is the freeholder.

L&Q shared owners live in four buildings.